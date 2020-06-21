Global  

Dads Uses Father's Day To Shatter Stereotype
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Dads Uses Father's Day To Shatter Stereotype

Dads Uses Father's Day To Shatter Stereotype

Errol Barnett reports Black fathers use Father's Day to break the stereotype that they are not involved in their children's lives.

