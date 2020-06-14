Global  

NASCAR: Noose Found In Garage Of Bubba Wallace
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:15s
A noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone full-time Black driver.

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage...
News24.com | Outrage as noose found in garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

NASCAR says a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in...
NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage [Video]

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. Adam Reed reports.

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than Racing [Video]

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than Racing

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace talks about his one-man Black Lives Matter protest at Martinsville and dives into the steps the league is taking to be more inclusive.

NASCAR Lets Fans In For Homestead-Miami Speedway Race [Video]

NASCAR Lets Fans In For Homestead-Miami Speedway Race

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports there were about 1,000 fans made up mostly of military members and their guests

