Aurora councilmember faces backlash for post, says it was meant to reflect solidarity with Black Lives Matter Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Aurora councilmember faces backlash for post, says it was meant to reflect solidarity with Black Lives Matter "I decided to share a post as an LGBTQ leader during pride month to demonstrate solidarity between myself and my community and the black lives matter protests," the councilwoman said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend