Former Chargers, USC Lineman Max Tuerk Dies At 26 While Hiking In Cleveland National Forest
Former USC and NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk died Saturday at the age of 26 while on a hike with his parents in the Cleveland National Forest.
Joe Madden RT @ABC7: UPDATE: Max Tuerk's family says former USC football star died while hiking with his parents in Cleveland National Forest on Satur… 5 minutes ago
MM RT @AdamSchefter: Former USC and Chargers’ offensive lineman Max Tuerk died on Sunday, USC Athletics announced. No cause of death was annou… 10 minutes ago
Point Blanc Max Tuerk, former USC and Chargers lineman, dies at 26 https://t.co/6BYk0NoKoc 12 minutes ago
Pablo Rodriguez RT @MySportsUpdate: USC announced that former offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died. There was no cause of death mentioned in the tweet. Tue… 20 minutes ago
Joe Tay RT @USCFootballNews: Former #USC lineman Max Tuerk dead https://t.co/7lgVPTuYZM https://t.co/99x9JPUE9H on the 247Sports network confirmed… 45 minutes ago
Tribune-ReviewSports Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the #Chargers, has died. He w… https://t.co/7ibAE9qVnF 50 minutes ago
Vampire Sufi RT @RTSportNews: Former college football star and San Diego Chargers offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at the age of 26 while out hiking… 1 hour ago
Ken Crippen RT @sportsdeaths: NFL: Max Tuerk, age 26, drafted San Diego Chargers. Played w Arizona Cardinals https://t.co/oHy2hCKno8 via @nypostsports 1 hour ago