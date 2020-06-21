These were the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21 as hundreds of skateboarders joined the Black Lives Matter protest dedicated to Rayshard Brooks.

Hundreds of skateboarders in Atlanta join Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Rayshard Brooks

Footage shows hundreds of young skaters joining the end of a Black Lives Matter event that coincided with "Go Skate Day." Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police on June 12.

The filmer, Chris Lewis, said online: "My teen daughter just got into skateboarding.

"It’s been a great activity to get into during the pandemic!" "Prior to this pushing off, there was a protest that drove by with at least 20 hearses.

"Each hearse had a name of a victim of police brutality." Lewis later said.