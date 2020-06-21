Global  

Hundreds of skateboarders in Atlanta join Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Rayshard Brooks
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Hundreds of skateboarders in Atlanta join Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Rayshard Brooks

Hundreds of skateboarders in Atlanta join Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Rayshard Brooks

These were the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21 as hundreds of skateboarders joined the Black Lives Matter protest dedicated to Rayshard Brooks.

These were the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21 as hundreds of skateboarders joined the Black Lives Matter protest dedicated to Rayshard Brooks.

Footage shows hundreds of young skaters joining the end of a Black Lives Matter event that coincided with "Go Skate Day." Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police on June 12.

The filmer, Chris Lewis, said online: "My teen daughter just got into skateboarding.

"It's been a great activity to get into during the pandemic!" "Prior to this pushing off, there was a protest that drove by with at least 20 hearses.

"Each hearse had a name of a victim of police brutality." Lewis later said.





