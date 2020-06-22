You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien says the VAR might not be being used correctly.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "It's understandable that we think why there are some actions that are reviewed, the referee himself reviews them and they don't do the same in other plays.

They do it on some matches and not in others.

So that's really what leads to someone thinking that (VAR) is not being used correctly." 30.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA, COACH QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "There are things we can't control and its not up to us.

It's enough for us to try to win the games, to do what we have to do.

About yesterday's game, everyone has seen how yesterday's game went and everyone will have their own conclusions.

Pique has always, not only now, seemed to me a very intelligent person." 32.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA, COACH QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "It's true that the average goal puts us below, but we still have the same points.

It's true that now, obviously, the margin of error is lower but also for them.

Everything we can say for ourselves can also be said of them.

They can't make any mistakes either." 34.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "We all know Athletic.

They are a tough team, difficult to hurt, they defend well.

The games we've had against them have not been easy, like the Cup.

It is true that normally we carry the weight of the game, that we control the game, but they always manage their options in different ways and it is not easy to hurt them." 36.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "Let's hope not (that Frenkie de Jong will be out for the season).

He has a small injury around his calf.

But we hope and the forecast is that -- we can't say for sure, it depends on the evolution of his recovery, but surely he will be able to play a few games." 38.

SETIEN LEAVING STORY: The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is not being implemented with consistency in La Liga, Barcelona manager Quique Setien said on Monday (June 22), in the wake of Real Madrid's controversial win at Real Sociedad over the weekend.

Madrid beat Sociedad 2-1 to climb above Barcelona and top La Liga but the home side were aggrieved after they had a goal ruled out by VAR for a positional offside while Karim Benzema's winner after appearing to control the ball with his arm stood.

"It's understandable that we think why there are some actions that are reviewed, the referee himself reviews them and they don't do the same in other plays." Setien told reporters ahead of Tuesday's (June 23) match against Athletic Bilbao.

"They do it on some matches and not in others.

So that's really what leads to someone thinking that (VAR) is not being used correctly." Setien said controversies were inherent in football and that VAR was meant to ensure there was no injustice in the sport.

With 65 points each, Real Madrid top the standings due to a superior head-to-head record but Setien is convinced the title race is still in Barcelona's hands.