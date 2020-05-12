Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Warns Of Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Made In Mexico
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:19s - Published
FDA Warns Of Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Made In Mexico
There's a new warning about some hand sanitizer products made in Mexico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

twilli2861

Taffy Williams RT @messageplicity: Alert - FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially #toxic chemicals The products are still av… 8 minutes ago

owlsvaultstone

gingersnap🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️ RT @American1299: FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially toxic chemicals. The products are still available for… 16 minutes ago

messageplicity

Messageplicity Media Alert - FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially #toxic chemicals The products are stil… https://t.co/xQAOPyCklY 36 minutes ago

American1299

Unashamed Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️ FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially toxic chemicals. The products are still availabl… https://t.co/yFtR9Wx2Pz 49 minutes ago

redheadtex

Gab Randazzo RT @FOX13News: CHECK YOUR HAND SANITIZER: The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to stop using hand sanitizers manufactured b… 18 hours ago

newswest9

NewsWest9 The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a potentially toxic substance in hand sanitizers manufa… https://t.co/Tmu3zJ7Fel 21 hours ago

CreatingInCali

Creatin' In Cali RT @FOXLA: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking consumers to stop using hand sanitizers manufactured by a company from Mexico t… 1 day ago

bigbabygravycab

My P-wordisPassword RT @fox6now: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking consumers to stop using hand sanitizers manufactured by a company from Mexico… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

FDA orders company to stop selling product [Video]

FDA orders company to stop selling product

FDA is ordering a local company that sold "alcohol-free" hand sanitizers to stop selling them.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:02Published