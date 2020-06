Soha Ali Khan shares video of daughter Inaaya performing Yoga Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Soha Ali Khan shares video of daughter Inaaya performing Yoga On International Yoga Day on Sunday, actor Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing yoga. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Kunal kemmu, daughter Inaaya Kemmu are busy preparing for World Yoga Day



A video of actor Kunal Kemmu and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is winning hearts on social media, and breaking the internet. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago