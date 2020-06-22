This Day in History: FDR Signs the G.I. Bill

This Day in History: FDR Signs the G.I.

Bill June 22, 1944 Known officially as the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, the G.I.

Bill was the final reform of Roosevelt's New Deal.

In signing the legislation, Roosevelt was considering the thousands of members of the armed forces who would eventually return home following their service during World War II.

The G.I.

Bill is well known as providing education funding for those who have served, including tuition, living expenses, books and supplies.

But it also guarantees access to unemployment compensation, as well as low-interest business and home loans.

The G.I.

Bill transformed American higher education, which at the time was considered accessible mostly for the upper class.

By 1947, at least half of all of those enrolled in college were veterans.

In 1950, almost 500,000 Americans graduated from college, up from 160,000 graduates in 1939.