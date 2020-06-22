Global  

American among dead in UK 'terror' attack
A minute's silence was held on Monday for the victims of the stabbing spree in the English town of Reading.

An American man was among the dead in what authorities call an "act of terrorism." Joe Davies reports.

On Monday (June 22), a minute's silence for a much-loved teacher who was killed in the knife spree in the English town of Reading, that officials are saying was an "act of terror." In total three people were killed - including an American man - and another three were injured.

All of them were enjoying a sunny, summer evening on Saturday (June 20) when they were attacked at random in a park.

One of those who died was James Furlong, a 36-year-old teacher at a school in nearby Wokingham.

On Monday (June 22), pupils lay flowers in his memory.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, also among the dead was 39-year-old American Joe Ritchie-Bennett.

He had lived in the UK for 15 years and, according to media reports, was friends with Mr Furlong.

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel visited the scene of the attack on Monday (June 22), and gave an update on the investigation.

"What we saw here on Saturday evening in Reading, was the actions of one lone individual.

We should bear that in mind.

The police have that individual in custody, they're not looking for anybody else.

We should all remain alert.

We should all remain vigilant in terms of the fact that threats are all around us, but we've just got to respond in the right kind of way and be very mindful of, you know, the type of society that we live in." Reuters understands the suspect is 25-year-old Libyan Khairi Saadallah.

According to a Western security source speaking on the condition of anonymity, Saadallah had come across the radar of Britain's domestic security agency MI5 last year, over intelligence that he had aspirations to travel for extremist purposes - although his plans then came to nothing.



