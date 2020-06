Daughters make dad an official 'Lord' for Father’s Day

For years this dad has been called "Lord" by his daughters, so this year for Father's Day, they thought they would make it official.

The clip, filmed on June 21 at their home in Maryland, shows the moment Tiffany and her sister gave their dad the official certificate that makes him a Lord of England.

"My dad makes everyone call him 'King Ed' and 'Lord Ed' so my sister and I made my dad a certified Lord of England.

His name is in the registry & everything!" Tiffany told Newsflare.