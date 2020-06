New Prehistoric Monument Discovered Near Stonehenge Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 minutes ago New Prehistoric Monument Discovered Near Stonehenge Archaeologists have discovered a circle of shafts surrounding the prehistoric Durrington Walls henge and Woodhenge monuments, which are located near Stonehenge. 0

