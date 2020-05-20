Global  

Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert
Miley Cyrus leads the lineup for Global Citizen and the European Commission's live summit and show 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert.

