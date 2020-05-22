Don't have an A/C? Two cooling centers open in Glenn Co. with coronvirus safety measures

Glenn County is opening to two cooling centers in Orland and Willows to provide some relief.

Triple digits are expected for most of Northern California this week, so where is a person to go if they don't have access to air conditioning?

Beat the heat today but do not have an air conditioner?

These cooling centers are in glenn county.

Jafet will these facilities follow covid-19 safety guidelines?

These cooling centers are in glenn county.

Leaders there say... anyone who enters the cooling centers will be asked to wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others.

Let's show you where you can get some relief from the heat.

The first cooling center is at 3-3-3 mill street - otherwise known as the orland library.

It will be open from 11 a-m until 5 o clock in the afternoon.

The second cooling center will be at 24- zero..

North villa avenue in the city of willows.

That runs from 8 a-m to 5 p-m.

If you are sick - you are asked not to enter those buildings.

These cooling centers will not have snacks or water - so you're asked to bring your own.

I'm working to find out if butte or shasta counties are offering cooling centers today.

