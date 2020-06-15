Global  

Officials of Indian Embassy in Pakistan return to India
Five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, return to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on June 22.

Earlier on June 15, India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad.

Pakistan was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

The incident took place days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India.

