Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra

Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra

Following Supreme Court's order to allow Rath Yatra to be held in Puri under certain restrictions, Odisha minister for Higher Education and Agriculture Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said state government welcomes the decision and informs that all safety measures will be taken.

"On behalf of devotees of Lord Jagannath, Govt of Odisha welcomes this decision of Supreme Court.

All guidelines will be followed strictly.

It's our duty to look after how Rath Yatra can be conducted peacefully and safely.

State govt will take all measures," said Odisha Min Arun Kr Sahoo.

