French envoy to India visits fair price shop in Delhi

French Envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain, along with Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain, visited a ration shop in Tughlaqabad on June 22 to inspect distribution of ration by Delhi government.
France-India has signed agreement, with France committing 200 mn euros to support Delhi's COVID response.
"Because of COVID, we've been able to launch a programme to support most vulnerable population.
We're going to fund euro200 mn as loan.
I wanted to check on ground what it was like.
Proud to see that friendship between our governments can make a difference for people who need it," said Emmanuel Lenain.