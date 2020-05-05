Global  

French envoy to India visits fair price shop in Delhi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published
French Envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain, along with Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain, visited a ration shop in Tughlaqabad on June 22 to inspect distribution of ration by Delhi government.

France-India has signed agreement, with France committing 200 mn euros to support Delhi's COVID response.

"Because of COVID, we've been able to launch a programme to support most vulnerable population.

We're going to fund euro200 mn as loan.

I wanted to check on ground what it was like.

Proud to see that friendship between our governments can make a difference for people who need it," said Emmanuel Lenain.

