Rath Yatra
Supreme Court agrees to allow Rath Yatra in very restricted manner

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the annual Rath Yatra in Puri from Tuesday in a very...
IndiaTimes - Published

Gujarat HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra over coronavirus concerns

A division bench of chief justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala stayed all secular and...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayHindu


Covid: SC stays this year's Puri Rath Yatra

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Dineesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna said that in the...
IndiaTimes - Published



Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra [Video]

Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra

Following Supreme Court's order to allow Rath Yatra to be held in Puri under certain restrictions, Odisha minister for Higher Education and Agriculture Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said state government..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
SC says will let Odisha and Temple trust decide on Puri Rath Yatra | Oneindia News [Video]

SC says will let Odisha and Temple trust decide on Puri Rath Yatra | Oneindia News

Supreme Court says will let Odisha, Jagannath Temple trust decide on conducting Rath Yatra. On Sunday the Odisha government said that it will take "favorable action" as legally permissible. Delhi Chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Rath Yatra cancelled: SC says can't permit large gatherings during pandemic | Oneindia News [Video]

Rath Yatra cancelled: SC says can't permit large gatherings during pandemic | Oneindia News

China has responded again to the Galwan conflict asking India to not 'misjudge' its determination to protect 'its territories' even as major general level talks were held to defuse tension; Nepal..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:27Published