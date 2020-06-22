Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and picked apart the England captain’s performance in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

But Mourinho, reading from a piece of paper in a clearly planned response, listed the scoring stats of former strikers Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said Kane would have no issues scoring goals.

“I feel a bit strange at some analysis and some comments, especially as it looks for me at the beginning of some comments and analysis have started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference previewing Tuesday’s visit of West Ham.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho ‘happy’ for Harry Kane after Tottenham striker scores during win over West Ham

Jose Mourinho hailed Tottenham striker Harry Kane after he netted in their 2-0 win over West Ham on...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Watch: Mourinho hits back at Merson’s criticism of playing style, Harry Kane’s record


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTTeam Talk


News24.com | Jose Mourinho insists Harry Kane will thrive on his watch

Jose Mourinho strongly defended his record of getting the best from top strikers after criticism the...
News24 - Published



Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie RT @IndoSport: #VIDEO Mourinho: Harry Kane's record speaks for itself https://t.co/fC2F1dHre5 https://t.co/Ya7AC6EFcy 2 days ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport #VIDEO Mourinho: Harry Kane's record speaks for itself https://t.co/fC2F1dHre5 https://t.co/Ya7AC6EFcy 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself: https://t.co/EkwBoO2rUS #PremierLeague 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho hits back at criticism of Harry Kane's record [Video]

Mourinho hits back at criticism of Harry Kane's record

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho defends striker Harry Kane against a pundit's suggestion he could struggle under the Portuguese manager's system.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:44Published
Mourinho hits back at Merson's criticism of playing style, Kane's record [Video]

Mourinho hits back at Merson's criticism of playing style, Kane's record

Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho defends striker Harry Kane against a pundit's suggestion he could struggle under the Portuguese manager's system.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published
Jose's four-minute defence against Kane critics [Video]

Jose's four-minute defence against Kane critics

In a classic Jose Mourinho news conference, the Tottenham boss gave an uninterrupted four minute response to comments by Paul Merson that Harry Kane may question his future at the club because of their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:50Published