Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Goes For $6 Million
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Goes For $6 Million

The iconic guitar sold for three times its pre-auction estimate.

Suzanne Marques reports.

