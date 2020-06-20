Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Goes For $6 Million
The iconic guitar sold for three times its pre-auction estimate.
Suzanne Marques reports.
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6MLate Nirvana frontman's guitar from the band's iconic 'MTV Unplugged in New York' gig has sold for the record-breaking sum of $6 million.
