A New Family Film Set in Wisconsin!

Despite it being filmed in Toronto, there’s a brand-new movie coming to Netflix today with some proud Wisconsin roots.

After failing to find success on Broadway, April (played by Disney Channel star Sofia Carson) returns to her hometown New Hope, Wisconsin, and is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers.

We are thrilled to chat with the film’s producer, Susan Cartsonis, to hear about the movie, making sure Wisconsin was well-represented, and the fun behind-the-scenes stories from making the film.

It’s a heartwarming comedy for the whole family to enjoy, so be sure to stream on Netflix, now available today!