Markings maintain social distancing at railway platforms in Mumbai, India

To control crowds and enable social distancing, railway authorities in the western Indian state of Maharashtra have started drawing markings on the platforms and footbridges.

Footage from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai on June 17, shows passengers standing in the marked areas, and maintaining considerable distance from each other.

According to local reports, 30,000-35,000 circles, squares, arrows, and lines have been drawn so far, and more are expected.

To maintain social distancing norms, the Central Railways and Western Railways are also in the process of launching a QR-based electronic pass for daily commuters of Mumbai local trains.