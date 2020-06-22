Global  

Trump poses a 'danger for the republic' -Bolton
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:13s - Published
[NFA] In an interview with ABC News, former national security adviser John Bolton warned that U.S. President Donald Trump poses a ‘danger for the republic.'

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

John Bolton's bombshell book about his tenure in President Donald Trump's White House hits shelves this week, but the Former National Security adviser is already speaking out.

In an interview with ABC News, Bolton laid bare his criticism of the president, painting him as 'erratic' and 'stunningly uninformed' on foreign policy, adding Trump 'poses a danger for the Republic.'

In the interview, which aired on Sunday, Bolton said the 2020 election is the 'last guardrail' to protect the country from Trump and that he won't be voting for his ex-boss in November, but he won't be voting for Joe Biden either.

Bolton's book on his 17 months as Trump's top security adviser has drawn wide attention for its withering portrayal of the president.

The White House tried to stop its release but a federal judge over the weekend rejected the request.

Though the judge added that Bolton's conduct 'raised' grave national security concerns.'

After the decision was handed down, Trump praised the ruling.

"The judge was very powerful in his statement on classified information and very powerful also on the fact that the country will get the money, any money he makes.

Whatever he makes, he's going to be giving back." Bolton maintains he did not reveal anything that would be classified and his publisher said he fully cooperated with the White House National Security Council's pre-publication review.

In "The Room Where it Happened," Bolton accuses the president of sweeping misdeeds in order to win re-election, including explicitly seeking the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bolton also gives details of the lead-up and aftermath of President Trump's meetings with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, which South Korea's presidential office on Monday said were inaccurate and distorted - joining the Trump administration in criticizing the memoir.



