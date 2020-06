Car Boot Sale Goers Disregard Social Distancing Guidelines

Occurred on June 8th, 2020 / Guildford, Surrey, England, UK Info from Licensor: "There were rules set out at the entrance of the car boot to social distance 2m and only go one way up the aisles and wear masks and gloves.

As you can see from the video clips, no one gives a damn about the coronavirus and they're possibly helping towards a second wave."