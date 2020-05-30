Global  

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens - we talk to CEO & Founder Adams; Photography Editor Daven Mathies goes hands on with the Fujifilm X-T200; Drew Prindle joins for another Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet segment.

In the news: K-pop fans and teen TikTok users around the globe campaigned to sign up to attend Trump's Tulsa rally, knowing they'd never show up; Epic Games removes police cars from the current season of Fortnite; Apple stores in communities with rising COVID-19 cases have been closed...again; Apple's WWDC kicks off today at 10am PT - rumors suggest an ARM announcement for Macs, and updated AirPods; Spotify is testing interactive ads for podcasts; and Virgin Galactic announced a contract with NASA to bring private astronauts to the ISS.

