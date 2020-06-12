Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Girl flew across country to surprise her dad for Father's Day
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Girl flew across country to surprise her dad for Father's Day

Girl flew across country to surprise her dad for Father's Day

This girl gave her dad the most amazing gift for fathers day, she flew over four hours from California to Tennessee just to surprise him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This girl gave her dad the most amazing gift for fathers day, she flew over four hours from California to Tennessee just to surprise him.

Footage shows Alandria showing up at dad's house late at night before shouting surprise and running up to him.

"I flew across the country to give my dad the best surprise/ Father’s Day ever!!

Seriously one of the first times I’ve seen my dad cry!" Alandria told Newsflare.



Related news from verified sources

Father's Day: NI personalities on what makes their dads so special

Father's Day: NI personalities on what makes their dads so special Miss Northern Ireland Lauren Leckey is a self-confessed daddy's girl and says she's been close to her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Jordin Sparks' Dad Recalling Their "Daddy-Daughter Dates" Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

Before she was an American Idol winner and a Grammy-nominated artist, Jordin Sparks was always...
E! Online - Published

Kiara Advani posts rare childhood photos

​​ Kiara Advani posted rare childhood memories on Instagram today, wishing her dad on his...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

AGCanniDudeTX

P Johnson @bbyfeminista @bad_dominicana Them dudes talking stupid. I've driven 4 hours to see my girl back in the day. Flew h… https://t.co/c4FqpsnRiX 34 minutes ago

transitbiker

TransitBiker @itsflagge @PlayWithJambo Reminds me of the time a girl I flew across the country to meet called me gay because I w… https://t.co/DtFKZggWik 14 hours ago

BreannaMaine11

Wheezy Breezy Put a finger down if a couple years ago, you flew halfway across the country to visit your ex bf/bf at the time and… https://t.co/N6SNTUBmuB 3 days ago

CASHWALDORF

julianne most i flew across the country for this girl and she’s been nothing but rude, negative, dismissive, and straight up fact… https://t.co/okfw7K9HD0 4 days ago

darkkniggaback

𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚔𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊 RT @Jody_McFly: Cole rapped about a girl who followed him at every show he had & at first it was weird to him & then he finally understood… 5 days ago

Jody_McFly

OG Slim  Cole rapped about a girl who followed him at every show he had & at first it was weird to him & then he finally und… https://t.co/VOcIiIamtS 5 days ago

Turboprop_850

涡轮螺旋桨 Standing in front of daddy's grave, she felt empty, lonely and helpless. Dad's little girl no longer has a home, an… https://t.co/SKtLQhTre7 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elian Gonzalez Announces On Father's Day That He's About To Be A Dad [Video]

Elian Gonzalez Announces On Father's Day That He's About To Be A Dad

Gonzalez and his girlfriend are expecting a baby girl later this summer.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad [Video]

Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad

Elian Gonzalez was once a young Cuban boy whose custody case sparked diplomatic tensions and attracted intense media coverage. Now, CNN reports Gonzalez marked Father's Day by announcing on Facebook he..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Precious father's day moments between silverback gorilla and baby girl [Video]

Precious father's day moments between silverback gorilla and baby girl

Showing some rare gorilla moments that you normally don't see between a silverback gorilla and his offspring. Thandie is his little baby girl, she's from the Antwerp Zoo. Here cuddling into Dad's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published