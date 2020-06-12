This girl gave her dad the most amazing gift for fathers day, she flew over four hours from California to Tennessee just to surprise him.

Girl flew across country to surprise her dad for Father's Day

Footage shows Alandria showing up at dad's house late at night before shouting surprise and running up to him.

"I flew across the country to give my dad the best surprise/ Father’s Day ever!!

Seriously one of the first times I’ve seen my dad cry!" Alandria told Newsflare.