WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity"

The greatest threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is not the coronavirus itself but a "lack of global solidarity" in confronting it, the World Health Organization chief warned on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited the "acceleration" of the virus' spread by noting it only took eight days for the most recent million cases to be recorded, compared to three months for the first million.

The WHO director-general made the comments during a video conference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.