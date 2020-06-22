Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to publicly refute a sexual assault accusation that had recently been made against him.

Justin Bieber, via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as to why the alleged incident could not have taken place.

The Twitter user who made the initial claims, identifying herself only as Danielle, alleged that Bieber assaulted her in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

She detailed the incident in her post, saying it occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel where Bieber was staying.

Bieber denied this, providing proof that he was not at the hotel, but instead at an Airbnb with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, via Twitter He ended his Twitter thread by saying he intended to “take legal action.” Justin Bieber, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation

'Factually impossible': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation The pop star says he will be taking legal action, after a woman tweeted an allegation from March 2014...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comHinduJust Jared JrContactMusicBBC NewsClashIndiaTimesAceShowbiz


Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Rumors In Series of Tweets: 'There Is No Truth To This Story'

Justin Bieber is denying rumors that he was involved in a sexual assault that took place in 2014. In...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this

H0neybadger49er

Chris 🐸 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @THR: Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman going by the name of "Danielle" in 2014 https://t.co/Xi33… 13 seconds ago

MylesUdland

Myles Udland Clicking that trending tab leads nowhere. If I search "Justin Bieber Airbnb" on Twitter, I can then back into why t… https://t.co/YL9iuWdQn3 8 minutes ago

richardupuy

richard dupuy "Justin Bieber denies allegation of 2014 sexual assault" https://t.co/TnvHjNYOSi 9 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca RT @morningshowca: Justin Bieber denies 2014 sexual assault allegation, says it’s ‘factually impossible’ https://t.co/SeGULKzryl https://t.… 9 minutes ago

morningshowca

The Morning Show Justin Bieber denies 2014 sexual assault allegation, says it’s ‘factually impossible’ https://t.co/SeGULKzryl https://t.co/C55KYhnjOY 10 minutes ago

kaithorton

Kaitlyn Horton Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Accusations Eee ewww https://t.co/grR36LEeo5 13 minutes ago

AllureWigs

Allure Wigs Inc Justin Bieber Denies Claim That He Sexually Assaulted a Woman in 2014 https://t.co/yvJYPKvVeu 13 minutes ago

937RhythmFm

Rhythm FM Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/OWqwv2cQTF #RhythmEntertainmentNews #JustinBieber https://t.co/SVNu7TUCik 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault [Video]

Justin Bieber Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Singer Justin Bieber Sunday vehemently denied allegations that he sexually assaulting a woman back in 2014.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Trending: Justin Bieber [Video]

Trending: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is denying accusations of sexual assault made against him.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation [Video]

Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation

Justin Bieber has hit back at an allegation of s*xual assault recently made against him on social media.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54Published