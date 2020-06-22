Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to publicly refute a sexual assault accusation that had recently been made against him.

Justin Bieber, via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as to why the alleged incident could not have taken place.

The Twitter user who made the initial claims, identifying herself only as Danielle, alleged that Bieber assaulted her in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

She detailed the incident in her post, saying it occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel where Bieber was staying.

Bieber denied this, providing proof that he was not at the hotel, but instead at an Airbnb with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, via Twitter He ended his Twitter thread by saying he intended to “take legal action.” Justin Bieber, via Twitter