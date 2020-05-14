Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HOLLYWOOD MINUTE
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
HOLLYWOOD MINUTE
david daniel gives us the hollywood minute
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

If any banks suspend movie and music news to start our week -- here's david daniel with the hollywood minute.

"you can't keep me locked away as the world burns."

(nat) "son, the truth is the world is ruled by corruption and greed."

"we must do something."

"certainly."

Here's your first look at the latest trailer for "the king's man," the prequel to the "kingsmen" movies.

Ralph fienne (rafe fines) and gemma arterton lead our heroes against history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, when "the king's man" opens in



Related news from verified sources

Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity

Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LGBTQ cover sparks debate over inclusion of controversial celebs [Video]

LGBTQ cover sparks debate over inclusion of controversial celebs

On May 13, Entertainment Weekly (EW) unveiled their June cover. In honor of Pride Month.the illustrated cover celebrates “LGBTQ storytellers, enduring icons and unforgettable Hollywood..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published