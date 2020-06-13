Global  

US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new cases compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Among the states experiencing record-breaking single-day increases are California and Florida.

Officials say that more young people are testing positive in the South, with those under 30 making up the majority of new cases.

Some have suggested that the increase is a result of more testing, but health officials say that’s only partly to blame.

Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, via CNN

