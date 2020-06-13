US Coronavirus Cases Rise
in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new
cases compared to the previous week,
according to Johns Hopkins University.
Among the states experiencing record-breaking single-day increases are California and Florida.
Officials say that more young people are
testing positive in the South, with those
under 30 making up the majority of new cases.
Some have suggested that the increase
is a result of more testing, but health
officials say that’s only partly to blame.
Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, via CNN