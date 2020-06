There will be another free milk giveaway in Oneida County on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m.

It's starts at 10am tomorrow morning at utica college.

More than 4- thousand gallons of milk and 42- thousand pounds of food will be available at the drive-thru event.

It's all thanks to government-funded grants that have been made available by the coronavirus food assistance program and the american dairy association north east.

