Frontline health workers in Nigeria protest non-payment of allowance
Health workers in Abuja, Nigeria demonstrated on Monday (June 22) to protest against the non-payment of their their salary, hazard allowance and insurance.

The protesters also complained about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) after 14 of their colleagues were infected with the coronavirus.

One June 9, the Federal Government agreed to pay two months hazard allowance to health workers battling the coronavirus.

According to a statement by Ministry of Labour and Employment the health workers should have been be paid on June 12.

