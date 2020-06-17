U.S., Russian envoys tight-lipped as arms control talks start in Vienna

Nuclear weapons talks between the United States and Russia have started in Vienna, with the two countries' envoys making only guarded comments shortly before they met.

In a gray suit and spectacles, the U.S. special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, arrived in Vienna on Monday (June 22) for nuclear weapons talks with Russia.

Little has been said officially about these arms control negotiations.

But the U.S. envoy has made clear they will be about nuclear weapons, suggesting they'll include replacing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty - known as START - which expires in February.

Neither side gave much away as they arrived, with Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov only saying: "Let's see... We are always very hopeful." The U.S. State Department said Billingslea would be in Vienna for two days of talks.

START imposes a deployment limit of 1,550 each on the U.S. and Russia.

It could be extended for up to five years if both sides agree.

President Trump has repeatedly called for China to join the United States and Russia in talks on an agreement to replace START.

Beijing, which is estimated to have about 300 nuclear weapons, has repeatedly rejected Trump's proposal.