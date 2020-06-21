Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William celebrated Father’s Day on his 38th birthday
Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Prince William celebrated Father’s Day on his 38th birthday

Prince William celebrated Father’s Day on his 38th birthday

The royal family did double duty for Prince William’s 38th birthday and Father’s Day

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Prince William & Prince Charles Celebrate Father's Day With Brand New Picture!

Prince William shared a brand new pic with his father, Prince Charles, to celebrate the Father’s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsTamworth Herald


See the Candid Family Photos Kate Middleton Took of Prince William and Their Kids

Tomorrow's quite a special day for Prince William. Not only is he celebrating his 38th birthday this...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Prince William: Playful pictures released to mark duke's birthday and Father's Day

The prince, who turns 38 on Sunday, posed with his three young children at their family home.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared




Tweets about this

KatHawk3

Katherine Hawkins RT @ABC: As many dads across the world celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, so did the Duke of Cambridge, whose birthday, coincidental… 56 minutes ago

Lisa2900

Lisa Queen of Random RT @GMA: It was a very happy Father's Day for the Duke of Cambridge, who also celebrated his 38th birthday on the same day! https://t.co/OK… 1 hour ago

ABC

ABC News As many dads across the world celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, so did the Duke of Cambridge, whose birthda… https://t.co/V9CGNXF4Rb 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day [Video]

Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day

Drake has shared a photograph of his son Adonis to Instagram as part of a Father's Day message to the world's dads.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
A Royal Father's Day: Prince William's 38th birthday marked by new family photo [Video]

A Royal Father's Day: Prince William's 38th birthday marked by new family photo

A new family photo has been shared to mark Prince William's birthday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
The Duke of Cambridge celebrates his 38th birthday [Video]

The Duke of Cambridge celebrates his 38th birthday

A look back at the The Duke of Cambridge's year as he celebrates his 38th birthday in lockdown on Father's Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published