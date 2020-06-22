Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Craziest Behind The Scenes Moments From The Mandalorian
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 16:15s - Published
Top 10 Craziest Behind The Scenes Moments From The Mandalorian

Top 10 Craziest Behind The Scenes Moments From The Mandalorian

The craziest behind the scenes stories from “The Mandalorian” blew our minds like Luke blew up the Death Star.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most interesting reveals, anecdotes and production details we learned watching the documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The craziest behind the scenes stories from “The Mandalorian” blew our minds like Luke blew up the Death Star.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most interesting reveals, anecdotes and production details we learned watching the documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” Our countdown includes send in the 501st, Pedro Pascal’s injury, the helmet, and more!





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Funny video shows dog jumping out of first-floor bedroom window [Video]

Funny video shows dog jumping out of first-floor bedroom window

This is the moment a mischievous mutt makes her Great Escape from home - by jumping out of a FIRST-FLOOR window.Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Sasha, had clearly had enough of being at home alone last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Behind the Scenes: KSBW news continues to adapt as we handle the coronavirus [Video]

Behind the Scenes: KSBW news continues to adapt as we handle the coronavirus

Behind the scenes of Studio B

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:39Published
Professor Fact Checks Money Laundering Scenes, from 'Ozark' to 'Narcos' [Video]

Professor Fact Checks Money Laundering Scenes, from 'Ozark' to 'Narcos'

Financial crime professor Moyara Ruehsen fact checks money laundering scenes from movies and television including 'Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Ozark,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Breaking Bad,' 'Narcos,' 'The Wire,'..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 27:55Published