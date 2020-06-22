TECH REPORT: Apple stores close

And Apple closes its stores again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Apple this week holds the first- ever virtual version of its worldwide developers conference, an annual event that began in 1987.

This year's edition kicks off with apple ceo tim cook's keynote later this morning.

This year's wwdc is mostly a prelude to the bigger event later this yea?the launch of the first 5g iphones.

Apple typically unveils new phones and other hardware in the fall.

******* a startup is rolling out automated weed cutters at a moment when covid-19 has made farm work more dangerous for human beings.

The robots use cameras and machine vision to create a 3d map of the farm plot and tell weeds from commercial plants.

With covid-19 hitting migrant farm workers hard, robots could also be a safer option?

Albeit at the potential expense of those jobs.

********* google is taking on pinterest.

Google is billing keen, which is available on the web and on android, as a way to "share your passions" with people, which basically means you can curate special little boards based on your interests.

******* apple is now closing some of the very stores it had recently reopened due to new spikes in covid-19 cases.

According to