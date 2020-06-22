Conducting Rath Yatra during times of COVID-19 is challenging: CM Patnaik

Global  

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 22 thanked the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra.

CM Patnaik said, "I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra".

CM Patnaik also thanked the Central Government for their cooperation.

"Odisha Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra", added the CM.

The CM also accepted that holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging.

He informed that three ministers will be in Puri for smooth Rath Yatra.

