Gujarat govt to file petition in HC to seek permission for Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on June 22 reacted on Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra.

He said, "Supreme Court has allowed organisation of Rath Yatra with certain restrictions in Odisha.

Keeping this in mind, Gujarat Government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad too."