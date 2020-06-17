united way day of action

Just beautify.

The space in which we're all living.

Seven from nine to eleven am and to answer your question and so important just because- you know in order to truly invest in emotionally in our community we have to make sure that we take care of it on another cruise taking sometime.

Every once in a while this is just one of those days that we each just want everyone to come together and take a community that's all.

And it still for their customers.

On june twenty seventh which is saturday or if you'd like to.

Participate on your own.

Either choice you make we ask that you fill out our form.

At united way of acadian at .org slash day of action.

And so.

If you are a participating will ask that you pick up your t.

Shirt your best and your little grabber.

Almost from united acadiana warehouse onto sixteen east penn hook road.

Starting wednesday june twenty fourth and we'll have those answers available.

In our warehouse on and so if you are participating at one of our sites you receive your location assignment.

And other information on friday june twenty sixth.

And if you are volatile if you are both volunteering to participate on your own.

We just ask that you take pictures on the morning of the twenty seventh i post on social media with the hashtag day of action twenty twenty.

And.

Hashtag lst.

Lg's lcds embraces space and keep us yet.

But every year we've been doing this for quite a long time now and we're very proud of that and i want to thank our community partners.

For participating with us once again.

We ask you to sign up at united way of the tv