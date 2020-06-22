Rath Yatra 2020: BJP leaders, petitioner welcome SC's decision

Supreme Court on June 22 allowed Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and said the guidelines by the Centre, state and Home Affairs Ministry will be followed.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said that SC's decision has come as a huge relief for the devotees.

The event is held every year, the event only stopped during Mughal invasion but never in peace time.

Petitioner Sarthak Nayak said that the Apex Court said that the Rath Yatra should be conducted in Puri only by following social distancing protocols, so it's the duty of the Centre to coordinate with different wings to perform the event without compromising with the health of the people.