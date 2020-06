Centre should come clear on Ladakh stand-off with China, says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reacted on India-China face-off at the LAC in Galwan Valley.

He said that the Centre should put his side clear before the country.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15-16.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.