Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Coldplay are among a host of artists set to perform at the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' live-streamed concert.

Global Citizen and the European Commission have announced the summit and live event to raise awareness of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

The aim is to encourage world leaders to fund and equally distribute testing and treatment for all Covid-19 patients, "especially" the "poorest and most vulnerable", and not just the "privileged few".

Also set to appear at the Dwayne Johnson-hosted event, on June 27, are Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Hugh Jackman and many more.