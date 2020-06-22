Virgin Galactic, NASA Team Up to Take Private Citizens to the ISS
Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to train private astronauts and coordinate trips to take them to the International Space Station.
Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens..