Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin Galactic, NASA Team Up to Take Private Citizens to the ISS
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Virgin Galactic, NASA Team Up to Take Private Citizens to the ISS

Virgin Galactic, NASA Team Up to Take Private Citizens to the ISS

Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to train private astronauts and coordinate trips to take them to the International Space Station.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Virgin Galactic signs NASA deal to take private citizens to the ISS

Virgin Galactic announced that it has made a deal with NASA to bring private astronauts to the...
engadget - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20 [Video]

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished