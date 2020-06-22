Global  

Hundreds paint "Black Lives Matter" on Central California street
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:15s - Published
Hundreds paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Central California street

Hundreds paint "Black Lives Matter" on Central California street

Residents in Fresno partnered with the city to paint a huge Black Lives Matter sign in front of City Hall, and the city officially made June 18 "Black Lives Matter Day" in the city!

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

