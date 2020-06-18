Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One positive coronavirus case in latest round of PL testing
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:07s - Published
One positive coronavirus case in latest round of PL testing

One positive coronavirus case in latest round of PL testing

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson provides an update after results from the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing were announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Championship: Three positive coronavirus results from latest round of testing

The latest round of Championship coronavirus testing produced just three positive results after the...
Independent - Published Also reported by •News24BBC Sport


Premier League release statement confirming one positive COVID-19 case

Premier League release statement confirming one positive COVID-19 case The results from the latest round of tests carried out by the Premier League have been released
Football.london - Published Also reported by •Independent


Premier League coronavirus testing: 1 positive from 1,829 tests on players and club staff

One player or member of staff from a Premier League club has returned a positive result in the latest...
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coaching Texas High School Football A Challenge During Pandemic: 'All I Do Is Social Distancing Every Day' [Video]

Coaching Texas High School Football A Challenge During Pandemic: 'All I Do Is Social Distancing Every Day'

Arlington ISD’s Martin High School ​was one of the first schools to r​eport a positive case and how leaders there handled it ​is being used as an example for others. ​

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published
Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid' [Video]

Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid'

This sound bite from President Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally was the one that stood out among the rest. Trump is now contradicting his spokeswoman, telling reporters that he doesn’t kid. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published
Student-Athlete Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Student-Athlete Test Positive For Coronavirus

Breken Terry spoke with the Florence school district about the latest coronavirus case.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished