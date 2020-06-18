One positive coronavirus case in latest round of PL testing
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson provides an update after results from the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing were announced.
Coaching Texas High School Football A Challenge During Pandemic: 'All I Do Is Social Distancing Every Day'Arlington ISD’s Martin High School was one of the first schools to report a positive case and how leaders there handled it is being used as an example for others.
Trump Defends Coronavirus 'Slow The Testing Down' Comments: 'I Don’t Kid'This sound bite from President Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally was the one that stood out among the rest. Trump is now contradicting his spokeswoman, telling reporters that he doesn’t kid. Veuer’s..
Student-Athlete Test Positive For CoronavirusBreken Terry spoke with the Florence school district about the latest coronavirus case.