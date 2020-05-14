Global  

Louisiana man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug trafficking in Gulfport
Louisiana man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug trafficking in Gulfport

A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

$5,000 fine.

- - a 61-year-old louisiana man has- been sentenced in mississippi t- more than 11 years in federal - prison for heroin dealing.- the u.s. attorney's office in - hattiesburg says- peter oliver henry of chalmette- was sentenced by- district judge sul ozerden to 1- years and 3 months in prison.

- a news release says he was- arrested on june 4, 2019, while- delivering 4 ounces of heroin t- someone in gulfport,- mississippi.- he pleaded guilty in december t- drug-





