Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump 'Very Pleased' With Tulsa Rally
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published
WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump 'Very Pleased' With Tulsa Rally
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Dodges as Reporters Call Out Trump ‘Kung Flu’ Comment: Kellyanne Conway Called That Term Offensive

White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* was repeatedly confronted during Monday's press...
Mediaite - Published

Kayleigh McEnany Dismisses Trump Remark: Any Suggestion Virus Testing Has Been Curtailed is ‘Not Rooted in Fact’

White House press secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* was flooded with questions on Monday as she defended...
Mediaite - Published

McEnany Says Trump Isn’t ‘Angry’ About Rally Crowd, Steve Doocy Doesn’t Buy it: The Trump I Know is ‘Furious’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claims that President Donald Trump was not upset by the...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this

snoqualmieslug

PartyF RT @maureenogle: Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in 10 years https://t.co/wS3nbazBJr 2 seconds ago

csilberman70

CSilberman RT @froomkin: "President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany all gave differing expla… 4 seconds ago

Shane_Reid79

Shane Reid @realDonaldTrump Mike Pence has posted his vote from a house he’s not lived in for 4 years. Kayleigh McEnany, a Tam… https://t.co/qI7A8agHbB 11 seconds ago

JR31435306

JR RT @real_defender: Kayleigh McEnany is an amazing White House press secretary. She always comes prepared to make the fake news media look l… 12 seconds ago

emilianomei

Emi Mei RT @WhiteHouse: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a briefing at 1:00 p.m. ET! Watch live: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd https://t.co/g… 15 seconds ago

JustScottNJ

🇺🇸 Banana Republican 😐 RT @JonLemire: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Trump’s use of the phrase “Kung Flu” and claims that Trump, i… 33 seconds ago

grealscot

Greg Scott Kayleigh McEnany says Trump is not racist to call COVID 'kung flu' https://t.co/WZ2DHrCxT9 via @MailOnline I am not surprised! 50 seconds ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Coronavirus: Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump's use of 'kung flu' to describe coronavirus https://t.co/XaXOpxa3QP Cor… https://t.co/f6D2WprIcO 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Addresses Trump's 'Kung Flu' Reference [Video]

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Addresses Trump's 'Kung Flu' Reference

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published
WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu' [Video]

WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu'

Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out' [Video]

McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the upcoming release of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, said that it "shouldn't be out."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published