Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous Governors
The public service announcement includes past governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson, urging people to wear face masks.
Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home OrderGov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.
Newsom Warns Another Shutdown Looms If Coronavirus Cases Continue To RiseJust as businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Gov. Newsom warns they may have to shut down again if the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and infections continues to climb.
Gov. Newsom Addresses Latest On CoronavirusThe latest numbers are painting a worrisome picture that California is starting to see a surge in cases.