Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous Governors
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous Governors

Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous Governors

The public service announcement includes past governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson, urging people to wear face masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:30Published
Newsom Warns Another Shutdown Looms If Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

Newsom Warns Another Shutdown Looms If Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

Just as businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Gov. Newsom warns they may have to shut down again if the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and infections continues to climb.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:25Published
Gov. Newsom Addresses Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Gov. Newsom Addresses Latest On Coronavirus

The latest numbers are painting a worrisome picture that California is starting to see a surge in cases.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 16:49Published