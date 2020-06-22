Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous Governors



Related videos from verified sources Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home Order



Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago Newsom Warns Another Shutdown Looms If Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise



Just as businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Gov. Newsom warns they may have to shut down again if the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and infections continues to climb. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago Gov. Newsom Addresses Latest On Coronavirus



The latest numbers are painting a worrisome picture that California is starting to see a surge in cases. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 16:49 Published 3 days ago