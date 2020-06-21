Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit.

Thousands of users reportedly worked together in a coordinated effort to claim tickets for the rally, with no intention of showing up.

18-year-old Erin Hoffman, to ‘NYT’ The online protest tricked Trump and his campaign team into boasting about the “over 1M ticket requests” they received.

In reality, only 6,200 people attended the rally, a number confirmed by the Tulsa Fire Department.

The campaign canceled Trump’s remarks outside the rally, which had been planned for an overflow crowd that never showed.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed the poor turnout on protestors who “prevent[ed] people from entering” as well as “fake news media.” Brad Parscale, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Did teens and K-Pop fans thwart Trump rally?

The fall-out from Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has prompted one major...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SBSThe Next WebCBC.ca


K-Pop Fans and TikTok Users Claim They Derailed Trump Rally Attendance

The lower than expected turnout at Donald Trump's June 20 rally may be in part thanks to fans of...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Trump rally punk'd? TikTok and K-pop fans 'reserve ticket's for rally, then don't show up'

Trump rally punk'd? TikTok and K-pop fans 'reserve ticket's for rally, then don't show up' Did an army of teenagers and K-Pop fans play a prank on US president Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa by...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

LibsInAmerica

LiA It was reported hours before President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday, that six members of his ad… https://t.co/aR5vGY8ia1 33 seconds ago

jimmy_jarkarta

jimmy_jarkarta RT @blakehounshell: Trump aides determined that about 300,000 signups for his Tulsa rally were fake and concluded an audience of about 60,0… 33 seconds ago

MichaelDAnna5

Michael D'Anna RT @Inevitable_ET: An aide to the mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, resigned Saturday ahead the city hosting President Donald Trump's campaign rall… 2 minutes ago

MilfordWeb

MW Could the disastrous presidential re-election campaign rally statistics in Tulsa, Oklahoma be a preview of Presiden… https://t.co/7rer51gEZw 3 minutes ago

coco_beauvier

coco b RT @haaohaoo: "The event in Oklahoma is unbelievable,” Trump boasted. “The crowds are unbelievable. They haven’t seen anything like it. And… 4 minutes ago

AnnieBee47

Anne Wright RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia #TrumpDementiaSyndrome - WH has not posted the Tulsa dementia-palooza speech, but here is the entire bi… 4 minutes ago

TweetinChar

Charlotte.EU❤UK RT @SocialistVoice: TikTok and K-Pop fans may not be the only reason why Donald Trump’s campaign rally flopped in Tulsa, Oklahoma https://t… 6 minutes ago

ayokasystems

Ayoka Systems Two members of a campaign advance team who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma on Saturday have tes… https://t.co/NVcSyNzIfD 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Below capacity crowd for Trump during Oklahoma rally, campaign blames protests [Video]

Below capacity crowd for Trump during Oklahoma rally, campaign blames protests

For the first time in more than three months, President Donald Trump held an in-person campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:49Published
K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News [Video]

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

All the empty sets in the upper level, the cancellation of president and vice president's outdoor speeches to "overflow" attendees, and general low turnout may be in part thanks to fans of K-pop and..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:25Published
Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20 [Video]

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished