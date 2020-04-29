How Blackpink’s Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were chosen for Chanel, Saint Laurent, Celine and Dior

When Blackpink debuted in 2016, they captured the world's attention with their talent and beauty.

Always dressed in head-to-toe designer outfits, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa quickly became symbols of luxury style in K-pop Soon after, French fashion houses started reaching out to Blackpink, each selecting a member to become their brand ambassador Jennie for Chanel: The first Blackpink member to partner with French fashion house Chanel.

Unafraid to experiment with clothes, Jennie effortlessly transforms from sweet and youthful to sexy and charismatic with her outfits “Chanel aims for modernity,” a Chanel Korea spokesperson said.

“ We are very interested in stylish K-pop stars.

Jennie’s loyalty to the brand as well her trendy style matches well with Chanel’s image” Rosé for Saint Laurent: Vocalist Rosé has always been a creative spirit: she frequently releases covers of R&B and pop songs and adds her own creative twist with her signature singing voice It then came as no surprise that Saint Laurent approached the singer to be their Korean brand ambassador.

Saint Laurent has always been about creativity, pushing boundaries and freedom of thought Lisa for Celine: The “maknae” or youngest member of the group.

She’s the most-followed among the four members on Instagram and this can be attributed to her strong and charismatic personality, which she’s never afraid to show off She quickly attracted the attention of French fashion house Celine.

Now at the helm of designer Hedi Slimane, Celine’s past few seasons have revamped popular trends of the past so that they leave a stronger impression Jisoo for Dior: The eldest member of the group, Jisoo became popular before their debut, when YG Entertainment released a photo of the idol.

Since launching, she’s proven to be the sweet and playful girl-next-door Dior then partnered with Jisoo to become the Korean ambassador for their clothing, perfume and cosmetic lines.

A brand known for its elegance and femininity